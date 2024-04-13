ModernGhana logo
Former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi suffers defeat in NPP Ejisu primaries

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, faced disappointment as he failed to clinch the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency.

Following the passing of the constituency's Member of Parliament, John Kumah, on March 7, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) held primaries to select a candidate for the upcoming by-election.

In a closely contested race, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng emerged triumphant with 393 votes, outpacing his rivals.

Nyantakyi, however, garnered only 35 votes out of a total of 1080 cast, marking a significant setback in his political aspirations.

The full results are as follows:

  • Lawyer Kwabena Boateng - 393 (Winner)
  • Dr. Evans Duah - 61
  • Clinsma Karikari Mensah - 2
  • Helena Mensah - 302
  • Abena Pokua - 0
  • Portia Mensah - 6
  • Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi - 35
  • Aaron Prince Duah - 2
  • Mama Yaa Aboagye - 229

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

