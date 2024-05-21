ModernGhana logo
Premier League: Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus ranked among most fouled players

Football News Premier League: Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus ranked among most fouled players
TUE, 21 MAY 2024

Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus have wrapped up the 2023/24 English Premier League season with notable standings in the Most Fouled category.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes clinched the top spot in the category, tallying an impressive 108 fouls across 37 league matches for the season.

Ayew secured the second position, having drawn 93 fouls in 35 league appearances, while Kudus notched 75 fouls in 33 league games.

Ayew's consistent presence in this category extends from his previous achievements, where he topped the list after the 2022/23 Premier League season, with Guimaraes trailing in second place.

During the 2021/22 Premier League season, Ayew landed sixth in the same category with 66 fouls won, and he claimed the top spot in the 2022/23 season with 90 fouls.

However, Ayew's opportunity to bolster his stats in this category dwindled towards the end of the season due to reduced playing time, attributed to the consistent performances of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Looking ahead, Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew are anticipated to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist

