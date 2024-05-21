Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC

Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that some Ghana Card numbers used to register some individuals in the ongoing voter registration process at the Pusiga District Registration Centre on May 13, 2024, were fake.

It was discovered that about 17 individuals had used the counterfeit Ghana Card numbers during the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise at the aforementioned centre.

The implicated Registration Officer was dismissed, and subsequently arrested following a report to the Police.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 20, the EC revealed that the Registration Officer was found to be complicit.

The EC added that the officer did not physically verify the Ghana Card of each applicant but instead accepted the fraudulent numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the Ghana Card numbers were fake. It was further discovered that the Registration Officer was complicit because he did not physically inspect the Ghana Card of individual applicants but rather accepted the fake numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants.

“The Registration Officer was dismissed. A report was made to the Police and he was arrested. He has since been granted a police enquiry bail while the Police continue with their investigations. The 17 Applicants were subsequently registered through the Guarantor System.”

-citinewsroom