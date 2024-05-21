ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC

  Tue, 21 May 2024
Elections Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC
LISTEN

Electoral Commission (EC) has disclosed that some Ghana Card numbers used to register some individuals in the ongoing voter registration process at the Pusiga District Registration Centre on May 13, 2024, were fake.

It was discovered that about 17 individuals had used the counterfeit Ghana Card numbers during the ongoing Voter Registration Exercise at the aforementioned centre.

The implicated Registration Officer was dismissed, and subsequently arrested following a report to the Police.

In a statement issued on Monday, May 20, the EC revealed that the Registration Officer was found to be complicit.

The EC added that the officer did not physically verify the Ghana Card of each applicant but instead accepted the fraudulent numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the Ghana Card numbers were fake. It was further discovered that the Registration Officer was complicit because he did not physically inspect the Ghana Card of individual applicants but rather accepted the fake numbers from Party Agents who had accompanied the 17 applicants.

“The Registration Officer was dismissed. A report was made to the Police and he was arrested. He has since been granted a police enquiry bail while the Police continue with their investigations. The 17 Applicants were subsequently registered through the Guarantor System.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B exposes NDC's alleged plot to implicate NPP in missing BVR saga

2 hours ago

Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration O...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, dont underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities ...

3 hours ago

Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be sustained Mr. Joe Appeah "Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be su...

5 hours ago

'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy Interior Minister 'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy ...

7 hours ago

Head of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo Hotels saga: Don’t play ‘chaskele’ with our pension funds, we'll stage mother of...

7 hours ago

Martin Amidus petition part of a grand scheme to removeKissiAgyebeng – SammyGyamfi Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy ...

7 hours ago

Dumsor: I sleep beside my freezer with the door open, use my wifes rechargeable makeup fans —Keche reveals how he deals with 'heat' at night Dumsor: I sleep beside my ‘freezer’ with the door open, use my wife’s rechargeab...

7 hours ago

Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adult...

8 hours ago

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

Just in....
body-container-line