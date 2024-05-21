National teams coaches in limbo: No contract signed yet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is under scrutiny after revelations that all local coaches recently appointed to oversee various national youth teams are working without formal contracts.

Despite the public announcement of their appointments nearly a month ago, the GFA has failed to officially notify these coaches of their new roles, leaving them in a state of uncertainty.

Investigations conducted by Graphic Sports have confirmed that none of the newly appointed coaches have been officially engaged or informed about their conditions of service.

Social media

Many of these coaches reportedly learned about their appointments through social media or other news outlets. One coach, speaking anonymously, admitted to Graphic Sports that he had not received any formal communication regarding his appointment, mirroring the experience of his colleagues.

"I only heard about it on the radio," he said, expressing shock at the GFA's conduct.

The anonymous coach criticised the GFA for treating local coaches poorly compared to those assigned to the Black Stars, who receive premium treatment.

He emphasised the confusion and concern among the coaches regarding their employment terms, including their salaries and job security. "We cannot tell whether we will be paid at the end of each month or how much we would be entitled to, or whether we will be working for free," he lamented.

The absence of contracts has also raised fears about job security among the coaches who are worried that they could be dismissed as abruptly as they were appointed, without any compensation.

No appointments

"We've not even received any appointment letters. It is just social media we heard it, so tomorrow they can decide to sack you through the same means, and there is nothing you can say because you have no contract to prove that you are an employee of the FA," the source noted.

Adding to the discontent, it was revealed that only Laryea Kingston, who is involved in the WAFU Zone B tournament, is reportedly receiving some form of payment, creating further animosity among the coaches.

The anonymous source expressed disappointment at the GFA's failure to uphold the corporate standards they demanded from clubs and players, especially given the experience and respect these coaches command in their respective clubs.

This is not the first instance of youth team coaches raising concerns about the lack of contracts and remuneration. Even when the youth teams comprised only U-17, U-20, and U-23, there were no proper reward schemes or contracts for the coaches.

Last month, the GFA expanded the youth national teams to include U-15, U-18, U-19 and U-21, adding more layers to the existing structure with an average of three coaches per team. The source questioned the GFA's ability to adequately compensate all these coaches given the current situation.