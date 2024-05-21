Mohammed Kudus tops most dribbles completed in his Premier League campaign

Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus, capped off his inaugural season in the English Premier League on a high note, leading the charts for the most completed dribbles.

Making his mark in 33 appearances for West Ham United, the 24-year-old midfielder showcased his prowess after making the switch from Ajax Amsterdam last summer.

Kudus topped the list with an impressive tally of 96 completed dribbles, surpassing the likes of Jeremy Doku, the Manchester City winger of Ghanaian descent representing Belgium, who secured second place with 82 successful dribbles.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze claimed the third spot, completing 62 dribbles, rounding off the top performers in the league.

This accolade adds to Kudus' growing list of achievements in the EPL, which includes winning the West Ham Goal of the Season Award, securing second place in the club's Player of the Season Award, and leaving fans awestruck with his acrobatic finish during West Ham's final match against Manchester City.

Throughout the season, Kudus demonstrated his scoring prowess, netting a total of 14 goals across various competitions for West Ham United.

Looking ahead, Kudus now shifts his focus to representing Ghana in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic on June 6 and 10, respectively.