Eric Serge Zeze's injury cost us against Berekum Chelsea - Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, believes Eric Serge Zeze's injury contributed to their defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

In the Matchday 30 games, the Reds suffered a 2-1 defeat against Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park over the weekend.

The loss ends Kotoko’s three-game unbeaten run in a game that had two of the top goalscorers in the league.

Despite praising the efforts of substitute Nicholas Mensah, Prosper Ogum touched on Zeze’s injury and the impact on the team’s play.

“I think Zeze’s injury was a big blow to us because he’s played in that position (central midfield) for some time now," he said.

"He’s gotten the experience, he’s gotten the exposure, but then because he had to go out, we had to do a forced tactical substitution which I think we were able to keep the tempo but I think somewhere along the line we couldn’t maintain it," he added.

What next?

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they host their rivals, Hearts of Oak in the Matchday 31 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.