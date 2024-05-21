ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams

  Tue, 21 May 2024
Headlines Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, dont underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams
LISTEN

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International, has cautioned political parties not to underestimate the capabilities of Ghanaians during this election year.

He justified his caution by referring to the events he witnessed in the country as well as the ongoing disturbances in parts of the country, including Bawku.

During a meeting with John Dramani Mahama and the Christian Ecumenical Council in Accra on Monday, Archbishop Duncan-Williams warned that if things were not properly managed and parties acted solely in their own interests, such actions would not be accepted by Ghanaians.

“Nobody should think that the Ghanaian is a very gentle, don’t like trouble human being. It’s not true, because I saw what happened in 79 and 81 and they were Ghanaians and some of the violence and murders and unrest in a certain part of this country like what's going on in Bawku and other places, they are all Ghanaians.

“If we don't manage things well and we have this mentality and thinking that any party can do whatever they want to do and the Ghanaian will accept it, and the Ghanaian will live for it, you might be playing with fire, make no mistake.”

“Because when people are desperate and hungry, they don't care about what happens. And hungry and desperate people are very dangerous people to manage and to deal with.

“When demons come into town and possess people then you will know that you really didn’t understand the Ghanaian because when demons enter a person, it doesn't care about your tribe or your citizenship,” he stated.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B exposes NDC's alleged plot to implicate NPP in missing BVR saga

2 hours ago

Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration Officer arrested – EC Ghana Card numbers used in registering 17 persons in Pusiga fake, Registration O...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, dont underestimate their capabilities – Nicholas Duncan-Williams Election 2024: Ghanaians are not gentle, don’t underestimate their capabilities ...

3 hours ago

Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be sustained Mr. Joe Appeah "Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be su...

5 hours ago

'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy Interior Minister 'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy ...

7 hours ago

Head of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo Hotels saga: Don’t play ‘chaskele’ with our pension funds, we'll stage mother of...

7 hours ago

Martin Amidus petition part of a grand scheme to removeKissiAgyebeng – SammyGyamfi Martin Amidu’s petition part of a grand scheme to remove Kissi Agyebeng – Sammy ...

7 hours ago

Dumsor: I sleep beside my freezer with the door open, use my wifes rechargeable makeup fans —Keche reveals how he deals with 'heat' at night Dumsor: I sleep beside my ‘freezer’ with the door open, use my wife’s rechargeab...

7 hours ago

Youll all receive the word here by force —Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adulterers, drunkards at a funeral You’ll all receive the word here ‘by force’ — Prophet Oduro to womanisers, adult...

8 hours ago

Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw Medikal and Fella's marriage was bound to fail — Maurice Ampaw

Just in....
body-container-line