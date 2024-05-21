"Positives of Free SHS policy appear to outweigh the egatives and needs to be sustained " Mr. Joe Appeah

LISTEN

Mr. Bernard Joe Appeah, CEO of PENTAX Management Consultancy Services Limited, has emphasized that despite the challenges facing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, it should be sustained rather than canceled.

He acknowledged the policy's commendable increases in enrollment, access, graduation rates, and degree results but noted the need for additional infrastructure, including dormitories, classrooms, teachers' bungalows, well-equipped libraries, health posts, and specialized centers and workshops for many SHS.

"Despite these challenges, the positives outweigh the negatives," Mr. Appeah stated. "Going forward, pragmatic reforms rather than outright cancellation of the Free SHS policy should be the focus of politicians, policymakers, educators, and the citizenry."

Speaking as a guest speaker during the 42nd Speech and Prize-Giving Day of Nyakrom Senior High Technical School last Saturday, Mr. Appeah, who is also the CEO of PENTAX Realty Limited in Ghana, highlighted the benefits of education. Addressing the theme of the celebration, "Investing In Schools, Investing In the Future: The Responsibility of All Stakeholders," Mr. Appeah urged stakeholders in the educational sector to diligently fulfill their roles.

"Each stakeholder has clear roles, responsibilities, and accountabilities which, if played well, will help the schools grow as desired," he said. "The government should provide and maintain educational infrastructure, remunerate and train educational workers, balance privileges between schools, and supply teaching and learning materials in a timely manner. Likewise, boards of governors, school heads, and management must efficiently perform their assigned roles."

Mr. Appeah also called on teachers, parents, alumni, traditional rulers, opinion leaders, local governments, high-net-worth individuals, and the local community to invest in schools and provide a better future for the next generation.

He noted that Senior High Schools, which have replaced the erstwhile secondary schools, are renowned for increased enrollment and access, particularly in rural areas.

In his annual report, the Headmaster of Nyakrom Senior High Technical School, Mr. Ellas Arthur, disclosed that enrollment rises annually, providing educational access to the growing youth population within the school's area. "Student enrollment increased from 2,674 in the 2022/2023 academic year to 2,781 in the 2023/2024 school year. Currently, SHS 1 has 1,054 students, SHS 2 has 707 students, and SHS 3 has 1,020 students. In total, we have 1,018 day students and 1,763 boarding students, with 118 teachers and 44 non-teaching staff who are well-qualified and professional."

Mr. Arthur highlighted the school's success in the 2023 WASSCE, where over 62% of the 1,114 candidates gained admission into tertiary institutions. However, he lamented the lack of staff accommodation, which hampers effective supervision and discipline. "There is not a single staff accommodation on campus, and new staff struggle to find convenient housing. We urge corporate entities and individuals to help build staff bungalows."

Additionally, Mr. Arthur pointed out the need for updated ICT equipment, as many devices are broken, obsolete, or in need of replacement. He called on donors to support the school in this area as well.

The event was attended by the Omanhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area, Okofo Okatakyi Nyarkoh Eku X, the NPP Parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Mr. Christopher Arthur, and the NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Agona West, Mrs. Ernestina Ofori Dangbey.