'Let's release the military to do a better job on election day' — Former Deputy Interior Minister

  Kwabena Danso-Dapaah || Contributor
TUE, 21 MAY 2024 LISTEN

A former Deputy Interior Minister under John Agyekum Kufour administration, Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen of 'Nso Nyame Ye' Chambers has advised the government on the security of the country ahead of the December 7 elections.

Nana Obiri Boahen is of a strong view that Ghana is on the brink of chaos if care is not taken by the government.

The former Deputy General Secretary of NPP cited the recent electoral violence at Kukuom and other places during the limited voter registration exercise as evidence of possible chaos in the upcoming polls.

Lawyer Nana Obiri Boahen, therefore advised government to use the military to man the December 7 polls, especially Kukuom and other hotspots across the country.

"You want to break the 8 and it's the NPP government that is also in power. You just provide enough security on the election day. It's not about rigging the elections. Last elections, eight people die from electoral violence. Just this time, allow the military to go to the polling stations and man the polls. They'll ensure nobody rigs the polls", the outspoken politician stated on Wontumu TV.

The former Deputy Interior Minister who did not mince words also took a swipe at some elements in government for doing nothing about the security situation in the country.

"My advice from the President to the Vice president and the last man standing is that they should think about the paramountcy of the nation's security rather than their interest and release soldiers out the election day to do a better job.

"When it also comes to electoral violence, let me say no political party has a monopoly of violence but let's all trust the military and other security agencies to do a better job," he emphasised.

