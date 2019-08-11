Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
11.08.2019 Nollywood Beauty

Adesua Etomi Wellington and Dakore Egbuson Akande Are Breathtaking In the August Edition of Accelerate TV's Online Magazine; The Cover

By Nollywood Gists
This month of August, Nollywood goddesses Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Adesua Etomi-Wellington grace the cover of Accelerate TV’s online magazine, The Cover.

They share their journey Nollywood, their most outrageous on set experiences and their unique roles in the new movie, The Setup. Check out these screen goddesses like you have never seen them before.

811201944310 adesua dakore on the cover

811201944311 adesua on the cover

811201944311 dakore on the cover

