11.08.2019 Nollywood Beauty Adesua Etomi Wellington and Dakore Egbuson Akande Are Breathtaking In the August Edition of Accelerate TV's Online Magazine; The Cover By Nollywood Gists This month of August, Nollywood goddesses Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Adesua Etomi-Wellington grace the cover of Accelerate TV’s online magazine, The Cover.They share their journey Nollywood, their most outrageous on set experiences and their unique roles in the new movie, The Setup. Check out these screen goddesses like you have never seen them before.
