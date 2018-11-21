Comedian, Ajebo, does not need millions of naira in his bank account to see how God has blessed him as a man.
Comedian, Ajebo Celebrates Wife as She Bagged 1st Class Honors
The comedian who got married some months back in a tearful wedding could not hide his joy seeing his pretty wife graduate.
Ajebo’s wife recently bagged 1st Class Honors in Statistics and it has been celebration galour as the families have been celebrating their own.
Nollywood Commics News