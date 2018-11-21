modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Commics News

Comedian, Ajebo Celebrates Wife as She Bagged 1st Class Honors

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Comedian, Ajebo Celebrates Wife as She Bagged 1st Class Honors

Comedian, Ajebo, does not need millions of naira in his bank account to see how God has blessed him as a man.

The comedian who got married some months back in a tearful wedding could not hide his joy seeing his pretty wife graduate.

Ajebo’s wife recently bagged 1st Class Honors in Statistics and it has been celebration galour as the families have been celebrating their own.

