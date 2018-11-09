modernghana logo

Actress, Lola Magret Produces First Epic Movie After US Fraud Case

Nollywood actress, Lola Magret has left some of her fans smiling and thanking God for her life after the challenging times she went through due to an alleged fraud case she went through in the US some months back.

Well, things seems to taking shape for the actress as she is getting her feet back and being good at what she loves doing which is acting, she has not been ignored as she is back to set.

Lola and some of her colleagues have been on set the movie, ‘KUMOLU’ which happens to be an Epic Movie which is being produced by her and directed by Segun Ogungbe.

