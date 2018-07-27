modernghana logo

55 minutes ago

Meet Charming Nollywood Actress with Spotless Skin, Shirley Igwe

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Pretty Nollywood actress, Shirley Igwe, has grown so fast in the buzzing Nollywood industry that has continued to breed new stars and she has become a force to reckon with.

The actress if not on movie set choose to spend time at ensuring she pampers her skin and also take the right amount of food to maintain her killer body.

You will agree that the actress is so pretty and spotless as she does not welcome stress in her life and her beauty is what lots of suitors are dying to have but the single lady is sure being careful not to have a broken heart.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
