Actress, Caroline Danjuma Continues to Torment Heart of Nigerian Men

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma, is giving single ladies a tough run as she continues to torment the hearts of men with her beauty.

The actress since being rumoured to have parted ways with her billionaire hubby, has been enjoying her life to the fullest without fear.

She is still getting child support from her ex hubby coupled with her own money she is really ensuring that she pampers her body to a point that no matter the age she gets to, the beauty is still intact.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Nigeria Correspondent

