Tiwa Savage’s Ex-hubby, Teebillz Unites with First Son After Rumoured Divorce

All may not be well between singer, Tiwa Savage and her hubby, Tunji Balogun better known as Teebillz, but they can’t kill each other because of love as they have gone their separate ways long ago.

Well, Tiwa is doing fine as usual but her ex-hubby seems to be left with no choice but to go back to bond with his first son with his ex-wife.

Teebillz has been taking all the time needed to reunite with his family recently and things seems to be working out well for him as he recently hanged out with his big man.

While watching his son play close to the water, he never failed to state that, “Whether you like it or not a Father is the most influential book a son will read on character Good or Bad.”

Though, many might think he is throwing a shade at Tiwa Savage, who has his son under her custody well, he might have a point but does not needs anyone’s opinion on how to live his life.