Actress, Stella Damasus Loving up with her Boo, Daniel Ademinokan

Take it or leave it, Nollywood couple, Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan, have become one strong item that cannot be shaken.

The two love birds have continued to wax stronger even in the midst of troubled waters and today they are proud lovers who God has continued to bless.

Many are aware of the marital issues that cropped up some years back about the Daniel parting ways with his former wife, actress, Doris Simeon, but some never believed that his union with Stella will endure the test of time.

So far, they have proven that their love was made in heaven and they have not stopped for one day without appreciating each other and showing affection even in public.

In the spirit of the Easter celebration, they stepped out looking good together as they continue to shame their haters with laughter.