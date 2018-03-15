“I didn't set out to be a Single Parent”…Actress, Oge Okoye

Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has struggled as a single mother just to be there for her kids and truth be told, the journey has not been a smooth one.

She has struggled a lot that sometimes she gets bashed and sometimes she wonders if she is getting some things right with her kids who are fast growing but the grace of God has seen her through.

The actress while celebrating mother’s day some days back, disclosed that it was never her plans to be single mother but since it has happened, she just has to be the greatest mother for her children.

According to her, “Single Mom, and Amazing!!! Of course, it may not have been your goal to be a single mother, but it is your destiny to be the greatest mother that you can be. I know that it's tough atimes. Some mornings you may wake up and feel like a failure, but to your child, you are the super man and super woman they know.....you have a cape on your back!!!I will never count a single mother because she can do amazing things with a little love. I didn't set out to be a single parent. I set out to be the best parent I can be.....and that hasn't changed. It takes one RAD MAMA to be a Father too. Shoutout to all the Single Moms..We're Strong People.”