8 hours ago | Nollywood Beauty

Actress, Rosaline Meurer Causes Trouble in Swimming Pool

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo / Modern Ghana
Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, is really carving a strong niche for herself in the Nigerian movie industry and despite the perception that there is no money in it, she is still enjoying her craft.

The actress beauty has left many single guys speechless and wishing to have the controversial celebrity who has been sharing some hints about love.

She is still single but many are yet to identify the lucky man who has been behind her beauty and steadily spoiling her with gifts.

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo Correspondent from Nigeria
