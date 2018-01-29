I Take Permission from my Hubby Before Doing Things…Actress, Judith Audu

Nollywood actress, Judith Audu, might be doing well in the industry but not many understand the things she puts in place to ensure that she achieves these success stories.

She sure has her home front to protect and she has not failed in that aspect as she ensures she carries her hubby along in whatever she does.

She has so far proven that good communication and understanding is needed in a marriage and so far she has been able to achieve that through the grace of God.

In a recent chat with Trybe Tv, the actress explained that being a wife and actress is not easy but she has been able to strike a balance without allowing the two to suffer.

Judith disclosed that she ensures that she takes permission from her hubby before embarking on any journey as he has the final say in whatever she does.

According to her, “I try to find a balance between my home and my work and I don’t allow anyone suffer. If I have to do a job that will take me far from home, I ask my hubby if I should or not so there is this communication between us so I don’t go out there and start acting that I am the boss.”