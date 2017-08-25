modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Resist Pressure To Legalize Homosexuality – Mp...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Actor, Nonso Diobi Looks Cute as a Police Officer

Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com
1 hour ago | Nollywood Glamour

As a fan of Nollywood, just imagine seeing some of favorite male actors, becoming police officer, how will you feel or react on sighting them knowing that not all police are friends.

Some of these actors might look cool on their Police uniform like actor, Nonso Diobi, who recently played the role of an officer in a movie.

Now, who will ever believe that h could be this handsome in a Police uniform which fits him so well that any lady that he stops on the road will be left with no choice but to fall in love with him.

He is a lover boy though and he is not ready to down things for himself despite that being that regular face on screen like time past.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com

Nollywood Glamour

TOP STORIES

US Embassy Warns Americans To Avoid Some Parts Of Accra

12 hours ago

One Dead, Others Injured In Kumasi Accident

12 hours ago

quot-img-1People unwilling to hear criticism will never be corrected.

By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.39294.3973
Euro5.18125.1859
Pound Sterling5.62425.6303
Swiss Franc4.55374.5571
Canadian Dollar3.50623.5086
S/African Rand0.33300.3332
Australian Dollar3.46853.4733
body-container-line