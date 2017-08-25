TOP STORIES
People unwilling to hear criticism will never be corrected.By: Salah Uddin Shoaib C
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3929
|4.3973
|Euro
|5.1812
|5.1859
|Pound Sterling
|5.6242
|5.6303
|Swiss Franc
|4.5537
|4.5571
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5062
|3.5086
|S/African Rand
|0.3330
|0.3332
|Australian Dollar
|3.4685
|3.4733
Actor, Nonso Diobi Looks Cute as a Police Officer
As a fan of Nollywood, just imagine seeing some of favorite male actors, becoming police officer, how will you feel or react on sighting them knowing that not all police are friends.
Some of these actors might look cool on their Police uniform like actor, Nonso Diobi, who recently played the role of an officer in a movie.
Now, who will ever believe that h could be this handsome in a Police uniform which fits him so well that any lady that he stops on the road will be left with no choice but to fall in love with him.
He is a lover boy though and he is not ready to down things for himself despite that being that regular face on screen like time past.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com
Nollywood Glamour