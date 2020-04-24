SA To Ease Lockdown In May, As President Struggles To Wear Mask By News Desk President Cyril Ramaphosa Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Listen to articleSouth Africa is expected to start easing its covid-19 lockdown by May. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Friday, as he prayed for God’s blessings upon South Africa. He appealed to South Africans to wear face masks.Surprisingly, Mr Ramaphosa struggled to wear a face mask at the end of his speech. That has led to a challenge and wildspread mockery on social media There are currently hashtags such as #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter ---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus pandemic
SA To Ease Lockdown In May, As President Struggles To Wear Mask
South Africa is expected to start easing its covid-19 lockdown by May.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Friday, as he prayed for God’s blessings upon South Africa.
He appealed to South Africans to wear face masks.
Surprisingly, Mr Ramaphosa struggled to wear a face mask at the end of his speech.
That has led to a challenge and wildspread mockery on social media
There are currently hashtags such as #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter
---Daily Guide