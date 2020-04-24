ModernGhanalogo

24.04.2020 General News

SA To Ease Lockdown In May, As President Struggles To Wear Mask

By News Desk
President Cyril RamaphosaPresident Cyril Ramaphosa
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
South Africa is expected to start easing its covid-19 lockdown by May.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this on Friday, as he prayed for God’s blessings upon South Africa.

He appealed to South Africans to wear face masks.

Surprisingly, Mr Ramaphosa struggled to wear a face mask at the end of his speech.

That has led to a challenge and wildspread mockery on social media

There are currently hashtags such as #MaskOnChallenge and #CyrilMaskChallenge trending on Twitter

---Daily Guide

