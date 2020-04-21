Show Love, Care To Covid-19 Victims – NCCE

That, he said would make them comfortable in the society.

Mr Tugbenu told the Ghana News Agency that the Commission had embarked on an education drive to educate citizens on the disease conditions, ways to avoid contracting the virus and the need to stop name calling of victims and rather show them the needed concern.

He announced that the NCCE chose the topic: "the role of the citizens in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis" for their educational drive and was grateful to VIVO Energy Ghana Limited for sponsoring the fuel cost of the campaign.”

Mr Tugbenu added that depression from repression and other bad behaviours only worsened conditions of affected people, a situation that must be avoided as the country prayed for an end to the pandemic.

The deadly coronavirus since it reared its ugly head in Ghana in March has so far affected 1042 persons, with 99 recoveries and nine deaths.

---GNA