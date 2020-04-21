Central Region Records 5 More COVID-19 Cases

Listen to article

The Central Region has recorded five (5) more cases of the novel Coronavirus as of April 19, according to the Regional Health Directorate.

This brings to 7 the total number of cases in the region, with 561 suspected cases. Out of 561 specimens taken for testing, 238 have tested negative and results of 318 samples are still pending. The Region, as of April 19, 2020, has recorded no death from the virus.

This was contained in a regional situational report released by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to the media in the Central Region. The report further states that all the 7 persons who tested positive are in stable condition and receiving treatment.

The Situation Report (SitRep) further states that a total of seven hundred and eighty-three (783) individuals are being traced for specimen collection through GHS enhanced surveillance with the support of the security agencies. Also, the SitRep indicates that enhanced surveillance is on-going along our coastal lines to prevent the spread of COVID 19.

Meanwhile, the Regional Health Directorate has disclosed that one hundred and forty-eight (148) returnees are under mandatory quarantine in a safe and secured location in the region.

Author: Barbara [email protected] Eagle FM.

