Global Coronavirus Cases Hit 723,000

About 723,000 persons around the globe have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

This is according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University sighted by DGN Online.

The report says about 34,000 people have died worldwide.

A CNN report says the US has surpassed China and Italy with the confirmed cases but less deaths as compared to the two nations.

It says the US about 139,700 infections rate with over 2,400 deaths.

---Daily Guide