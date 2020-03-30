ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.03.2020 Health

Global Coronavirus Cases Hit 723,000

By News Desk
Global Coronavirus Cases Hit 723,000
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

About 723,000 persons around the globe have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

This is according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University sighted by DGN Online.

The report says about 34,000 people have died worldwide.

A CNN report says the US has surpassed China and Italy with the confirmed cases but less deaths as compared to the two nations.

It says the US about 139,700 infections rate with over 2,400 deaths.

---Daily Guide

More on this story

More

TOP STORIES

COVID-19: Commercial Vehicles Ordered To Carry Fewer Passeng...
2 hours ago

COVID-19: Comply With Partial Lock-down Rules — TUC Urge Wor...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line