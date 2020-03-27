Boris Johnson Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Listen to article

Mr Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus, Downing Street says. His symptoms are mild and he will continue to lead the government response to the virus while he self-isolates, a spokesman says.

Mr Johnson own words:

"I've developed mild symptoms of the coronavirus, that's a temperature and a persistent cough," Mr Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter account.

"On the advice of the chief medical officer, I have taken a test and that has come out positive.

"I'm working from home and self-isolating. That's entirely the right thing to do.

"I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of technology, to communicate with my top team and lead the national fightback against the virus."