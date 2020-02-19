Coronavirus: Death Toll Hit 2,000

Listen to article

More than 2,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus across the globe, according to the latest figures released Tuesday.

China’s National Health Commission (NHC) reported Tuesday that 136 more people died of coronavirus in mainland China, 132 of which occurred in Hubei province.

The latest figures bring the total number of deaths in mainland China to 2,004, and the global death toll to 2,009. There have been five deaths reported outside of mainland China, with Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, the Philippines and France all recording one death each.

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 75,117, with the majority of cases in mainland China.

China’s National Health Commission is expected to release numbers for all of China’s provinces later.

---CNN