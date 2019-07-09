WordDigest: Live Peacefully With Everyone

"If it be possible, as much as lieth in you, live peaceably with all men" [Roman 12:18]

KJV

From the opening verse, the expression 'as much as lieth in you' depicts peace in us.

Put another way, peace is inherently in us and through Christ's grace, peace has become a virtue.

You can't be a believer of Christ without a character of peace.

Always ask God to grant you power to live in peace all your life.

To live in peace with everyone, me must cultivate the habit of peace making as a virtue.

In course of making peace, patience is needed. You need the patience of Christ to guide you practice peace.

Live peacefully with everyone to the Glory of God.

God bless you.

Prayer

O Lord Jesus instill in me the virtue of peace and patience so I may live peacefully with everyone in Jesus mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

