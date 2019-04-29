Modern Medicine Does Dot Cure Disease

Modern Medicine



Modern medicine in combination with pharmacy [panacea] and all its other branches of medicine, is western dark art, black magic, witchcraft and religion. And the reason modern doctors can't cure most diseases but basically manage them is because modern medicine was never really devised to heal but to spread disease, cause unhappiness, bring death and raise huge reward for those doing the work of spreading and treating disease so that they keep the vicious evil-for-money cycle going.

Suffice to say, you will see some semblance of success in treatment here and there for people not to lose total confidence in the money churning system, otherwise how would the warlocks, witches and agents make their money? But, have you ever wondered why it's called treatment and not cure or healing? Nevertheless, it's important to keep in mind that most of sicknesses that are treated, never existed before the system existed and they were introduced by the system for its own sustenance. So it's a case of the snake eating it's own tail, and remember, witches do remove their own curses now and again, just for control.

So, how does something that is supposed to cure and in some cases seems to cause disease or create disease? By:

1. Diagnosis:

Modern medicine creates sickness through diagnosis and naming of diseases:

Modern medicine has two main disciplines in it's process of delivery:

- Diagnosis and

- Treatment/management

The first thing a doctor must do when encountering a patient is to diagnose the cause of the symptoms in a patient and name the cause or illness. Now, according to Greek mythology [spirituality] where modern medicine emanates, diagnosing is actually the process of bestowing a sickness [a spirit/demon] to a symptom on a person, through the help of the arch-demon of sickness known as Nosisi.

Nonetheless, no spirit can enter a person unless that person accepts the sickness [spirit] with their own mouth, hence when a doctor diagnoses a patient's symptoms, they are in effect introducing the patient to a named sickness [spirit], which the patient can then choose to accept or reject with their own mouth, mind and heart. In general cases, patients will accept sickness because this is why they went to the doctor in the first place. From there the patient then walks around proclaiming and taking ownership of the sickness with their own mouth and possession is complete.

So in essence, the process goes like this: a demon gives you symptoms(a knock on the door), you go to the doctor (you open the door), doctor gives you diagnosis, doctor names your sickness (introduction to demon), you accept and you then have the sickness (you have invited the sickness to stay), sometimes for a short time, a lifetime or unto death.

For those who doubt what I'm saying, how many times have you heard of a person who got a diagnosis and they refused to accept it and subsequently they never had the symptoms again or the disease?

Now for a bit of history: Asclepius, Apollo and Mercury, gods [demons] of modern medicine are also the demons of taking people into the afterlife [or into hell] through the curse of nosisi [spirit of sickness]. While Mercury is also the god/demon of commerce or making money, which is why medicine is also linked with riches for doctors, medical insurance and pharmacy (panacea). It's because of these gods taking people into the afterlife, why medicine is linked with the pathology service that has to certify death and cut you up to ensure that you are dead...but that's now another subject.

2. Treatment

After diagnosis then comes treatment as the next step to the medical process and most treatment in medicine is chemical, pharmaceutical treatment, that entails administering man made, unnatural, toxic, acidic chemicals -poisons in other words- into an alkaline body. Doesn't this sound like Harry Potter? It also sometimes includes radiation and invasive surgery, all of which are toxic and intrusive to the body. These were never practiced in traditional healing which had better results for centuries.

So how do we expect people who practice witchcraft for money to cure people? A lot of modern doctors practice medicine without realizing that they are practicing a spiritual dark art or witchcraft but they do all the same.

Most black doctors chose to be "modern" western style doctors and not traditional African healers, yet western medicine is traditional western witchcraft. So our doctors left healing for witchcraft, how then do we expect to heal people with witchcraft?

Doctors think they are healing with science without understanding that their craft is actually a spiritual art. Medicine, whether in Africa, Europe or Asia is a spiritual undertaking, hence the father of modern medicine Hippocrates was a practicing member of the religion of Asclepius, where he learnt the art of healing in the temple of Asclepius. However, western medicine has removed the spiritual component to reduce knowledge and understanding.

Doctors expect to remove sickness with chemicals, yet sickness is Spirit brought about by demons [nosisi], with a few illnesses being caused by deficiencies or dis-eases caused by pathogens, toxins in the environment, poisons, contamination and chemicals which they contribute to. All of which can be cured by the right spiritual intervention, food, plants and mental well being.

Modern doctors hope to heal with chemicals and acids when the human body is alkaline, so they are basically poisoning the body and hoping for health which is counter intuitive.

So in light of the above, is it not clear why modern medicine is failing to heal?

Western medicine has some good points, for sure, and is great in an emergency, but it's high time people realized that today's mainstream medicine (western medicine or allopathy), with its focus on drugs, radiation and surgery, is at its foundation a Rockefeller creation. The Rockefellers, of course, are one of the most richest and powerful families of the elite black nobility. Behind their spurious facade of philanthropy, they are power-hungry tyrants intent on owning the entire world, and depopulating it through eugenics-based programs like forced sterilization, water fluoridation, abortions and vaccinations. They have either majorly or fully created (and still dominate) the United Nations, the World Health Organization, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Trilateral Commission, Planned Parenthood and many, many other organizations that either rule the world or influence culture to a large extent.

Despite the dominance of western medicine nowadays, even just 100 years ago the situation was very different, so it's worthwhile casting our minds back to how the we got to this place. How did western medicine and the giant conglomerate of multinational pharmaceutical corporations (“Big Pharma”) become the mainstream medical system in the US and other first world nations? And what alternatives are there?

Petroleum Drugs

Let's go back in time to the late 1800s. John D. Rockefeller, a man quoted to have said “competition is sin”, is the head of the Rockefeller family and has just become very rich through extracting oil from the ground. Now he is looking for ways to capitalize even further with his oil, and he comes across the idea of using coal tar – a petroleum derivative – to make substances that affect the human mind, body and nervous system. These are called drugs, and they are excellent at masking or stopping symptoms, but overall do not cure the underlying cause of a disease.

Like other elite leaders of the New World Order who fit the description of an “evil genius” – those high on intellect and low on compassion – Rockefeller used his oil money to buy out part of the massive German pharmaceutical cartel, I.G. Farben. This was the very same cartel that would later assist Hitler to implement his eugenics-based vision of a New World Order founded on racial supremacy, by manufacturing chemicals and poisons for war. With the control of drug manufacturing under his wings, Rockefeller then embarked on a decidedly wicked plan – wicked from the point of view of a free and healthy humanity, but brilliant from a business perspective.

Western medicine relies on Big Pharma's petroleum drugs, which the body can never ultimately assimilate. Meanwhile, it engages in biopiracy to steal Nature's best compounds and patent them.

Destroying any Competition to Western Medicine

Rockefeller saw that there were many types of doctors and healing modalities in existence at that time, from chiropractic to naturopathy to homeopathy to holistic medicine to herbal medicine and more. He wanted to eliminate the competitors of western medicine (the only modality which would propose drugs and radiation as treatment, thus enriching Rockefeller who owned the means to produce these treatments), so he hired a man called Abraham Flexner to submit a report to Congress in 1910. This report “concluded” that there were too many doctors and medical schools in America, and that all the natural healing modalities which had existed for hundreds or thousands of years were unscientific quackery. It called for the standardization of medical education, whereby only the allopathic-based AMA be allowed to grant medical school licenses in the US.

Sadly, Congress acted upon the conclusions and made them law. Incredibly, allopathy became the standard mainstream modality, even though its 3 main methods of treatment in the 1800s had been blood-letting, surgery and the injection of toxic heavy metals like lead and mercury to supposedly displace disease! It should be noted that hemp was also demonized and criminalized not long after this, not because there is anything dangerous about it, but because it was a huge threat (as both medicine and fuel) to the Rockefeller drug and oil industries, respectively.

The Rockefeller and Carnegie Tax-Exempt Foundations for “Efficient” Philanthropy

The story doesn't stop there. Rockefeller and another elite leader Carnegie used their tax-exempt Foundations, from 1913 on, to offer huge grants to the best medical schools all over America – on the proviso that only an allopathic-based curriculum be taught, and that some of their agents be allowed to sit on the Board of Directors. They called this “efficient” philanthropy, which, when through the Orwellian translation unit, means they wanted a return on their investment. They systematically dismantled the curricula of these schools by removing any mention of the natural healing power of herbs and plants, or of the importance of diet to health. The result is a system which to this day churns out doctors who are, almost always, utterly clueless about nutrition and disregard the idea that what you eat can actually heal or hurt you.

A couple of decades after this, another law was passed that further entrenched western medicine in America. The Hill-Burton Act of 1946 gave hospitals grants for construction and modernization, on the condition they provide free healthcare to anyone in need, without discrimination of any kind. Although there were good sides to this, the downside was that once people had become dependent on this system for their healthcare needs – especially those on pharmaceutical pills which need to be taken day after day without end – the system switched into a paid system, and the Rockefellers found themselves with new lifelong customers.

The bitter truth is that, in general, when you go to your Western doctor, you are seen as a potential market for the medical factory's products. For Big Pharma, there is no financial incentive to heal you, because a patient cured is a customer lost. Even if you are not sick, Big Pharma is still targeting you, trying to convince you that you are ill (e.g. with psychiatry's ridiculous list of fictitious diseases, many of them fake) so that you will try its latest pill. Pregnant women who go to the doctor are treated like this, and peddled intravenous fluid bags, fetal monitors, ultrasound (radiation for a vulnerable baby), a host of drugs, the totally unnecessary episiotomy, and – to top it all off – the Caesarean delivery!

Bio-Piracy: The Business Model of Western Medicine's Big Pharma Cartel

Remember, all these synthetic drugs are isolates. Many are derived from plant compounds, but because Nature cannot be patented and sold, Big Pharma has no interest in natural cures. What they do instead is engage in bio-piracy – research natural compounds, copy them (or modify them slightly) in a lab, then try to steal and patent them. If they get a patent, they then market their pill as a wonder drug while simultaneously (through fake scientific research) suppress and criticize the original plant as being worthless, so you won't go to the source of the cure. Ironically, guess what type of medicine John D. Rockefeller used and the British Royal Family still uses? Homeopathy!

Modern western medicine seems to have lost the supposed point of its existence: healing people. In his revealing book “Confessions of a Medical Heretic“, Dr. Robert Mendolsohn quotes an article entitled “Cleveland's Marvelous Medical Factory” which boasted of the Cleveland Clinic's “accomplishments last year: 2,980 open-heart operations, 1.3 million laboratory tests, 73,320 electrocardiograms, 7,770 full-body x-ray scans, 24,368 surgical procedures.” Seems fancy, yet none of these procedures has been proven to have anything to do with maintaining or restoring health. When people get screened for a disease, they are being subjected to dangerous radiation (more money for the Rockefellers) which harms tissue and can end up causing the exact disease it is supposed to be protecting against – as happens daily with the mammogram scam, designed to drum up new breast cancer clients.

John D. Rockefeller, the oil tycoon who helped create Big Pharma and Western Medicine.

Rockefeller Philanthropy is Social Control

The Rockefellers and other elites use philanthropy as a tool for control. It's social engineering with a nice PR sheen. A free lunch is not really free, whether private (Rockefeller-style western medicine) or public/governmental (Obama-style socialized medicine), because even if you get something at no cost, you are required to give up your data and your privacy. They want you dependent on their system – then they'll raise the rates once you're trapped.

This is big business – and it's also a big killer. Dr. Barbara Starfield published a study in the year 2000 that found that there were 225,000 iatrogenic (allopathic doctor caused) deaths in the US every year. However, this was only counting direct deaths; when you factor in all indirect deaths, as Dr. Gary Null did in 2011 in his report Death by Medicine, the figure is closer to 784,000 per year! That's 7.8 million people dead from western medicine every 10 years!

Null concluded: “It is evident that the American medical system is the leading cause of death and injury in the United States …”

Whenever a lot of people die in a staged false flag attack (like 3000 people on 9/11) or in a staged mind control shooting (like 50 or so people) we hear all about it on the media. Yet between 616 and 2147 Americans are dying every day from Rockefeller Western medicine, and we don't hear a thing!

Natural Solutions that Surpass Rockefeller-Created Western Medicine

At this point let us turn from the problem to the solutions – and fortunately there are many. The famous ancient Greek physician Hippocrates wrote:

“Nature heals. The doctor's task consists in strengthening the natural healing powers, to direct them, and especially not to interfere with them.”

The immune system is your number one defense against any disease – not a vaccine. Most natural medicine is designed to treat the body holistically, not to “cure” one disease only to have it transform and mutate into another ailment. When you takes plants and herbs as medicine, you normally take the whole food, not an isolate, because it is based on a holistic understanding. Likewise, Traditional Chinese Medicine defines all disease as stagnation and treats sickness as an imbalance to be brought back into balance. What is the point of transferring an imbalance in one area into an imbalance in another area? None, unless you are trying to profit off disease like Big Pharma. It is not real healing.

There are so many natural cures and remedies out there, if you take the time to look. Two examples among thousands are turmeric which will do more for your blood pressure and diabetes than any drug can, and apricot kernels (rich in laetrile which selectively kills cancer cells and leaves healthy ones intact) which will handle cancer better than chemotherapy. The Gerson Therapy has also healed thousands of “terminal” cancer patients who were told by doctors of western medicine, “there's nothing more we can do for you.”

Western medicine has its time and place, and its strengths and weaknesses. Western medicine may be a good system in a critical emergency and for complicated surgical procedures, but for general conditions, there are so many better alternatives. Time to start exploring them!

Western Medicine is a product of Western-Centric Education

Have all civilizations gravitated voluntarily to do things in the same way because it's the best natural progression to achieve optimum results and outcomes for human development and evolution [self preservation]? The answer is no.

All our means of existence in the current system: consumption, resource dependency, resource utilization, maintenance and waste disposal methods are counter-productive, least efficient, polluting and destructive. Yet nature's example of natural progression shows that the use of resources, maintenance and disposal is balanced, sustainable, symbiotic and all round evolutionary, why is our education system diametrically opposed to natural balance, sustenance, evolution or the natural progression of life?

This capitalist western education system does not give us the most efficient or evolutionary path because it's non-symbiotic, unsustainable, destructive and on a path to devolving and killing humanity off, so why have we all adopted it?

Why have we adopted a system that taught us to destroy our own environment and ecosystems which are supposed to ensure our perpetual survival, yet the first priority of intelligent life is self preservation? It's because we adopted an education imposed on us by hegemony and assimilation caused by domination by the most powerful, influential cultures. But if this system came from intelligence, why is it not self preserving? Why is it self-destroying?

We are not where we are and using the systems we use in the world because those systems were the path of least resistance or the path of natural progression. We actually took the path of highest resistance and self destruction because of imposition.

Clever blacks make it sound like out there in the world each country has an autonomous council of decision makers who decide which system to adopt or create. But they deliberately forget that economic power, control, ownership, capacity and the patterns of the world dictate to nations the systems they use and, we have been given the wrong system and are therefore educating our children in the worst system not because it was axiomatic but because we had it imposed on us.

Some have said, had we not focused on a physical way of development and we focused instead on spiritual development we might today be teleporting for transport and using telepathy for communication instead of consuming huge amounts of fossil fuels from the core of the earth while polluting to eat, shelter, travel and communicate.

This western education system is so insufficient that we are not even sure what the impact of taking fossil liquids and minerals out of the core of the earth will have on the long term viability of the world. Some scientists are actually beginning to speculate that taking periodical elements from the centre of the earth will destabilize the electromagnetic balance of the earth, but we still remove them because our western centric education system taught us that that's the way.

Why is this system teaching yet it doesn't know the after effects of these actions?

When we talk about these weapons that rained on Sadaam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, when we talk about the arming of space, when we talk about then, the nature of US military technological power, we are talking about things that came out of the university and educational structures. We are talking about weapon systems that were researched and developed by university professors. We are talking about university laboratories and so forth, that are literally working for the government and working to maintain the dominance of the United States in the world. The training of white people for jobs is secondary to this particular goal. You have to keep that in mind. You've talked about Aids as germ warfare. You must keep in mind then, how germ warfare is perpetrated. Germs are not developed by the man in the street, they're not developed by the poor white racists, they're developed by law abiding, church going, white scientists. They're developed in universities and institutes. They're developed by MDs. They are developed by people who are in Agriculture. Their role is not only the role of healing. If you know about the destructive nature of diseases, you also know how to release those diseases upon a population. Therefore, their universities and educational system are a part of their military system, and is a part of their system of domination.

By Dr Edward Mitole, Visiting Professor, UNISA. 28th April, 2019