Takoradi: Catholic Special Vocational School Gets Support From Ghana Gas

The Corporate Communications Department of Ghana Gas Company has made some donations to the Catholic Special Vocational School at Fijai, Takoradi in the Western region.

Items presented included food, beverages, stationery, an undisclosed amount of money, among others.

The presentation was made by the Head of Communications of Ghana Gas Company Limited, Ernest Owusu Bempah.

He pledged to do all he can in collaboration with Ghana Gas to assist the Catholic Special Vocational School and the needy and handicapped.

He said it was high time all people were kind to the needy to also put smiles on their faces.

The Principal of the Catholic Special Vocational School at Fijai, Rose Margaret Kwoffie, receiving the items appealed to all groups, companies and individuals to come to the school's aid.

The Vocational School currently has only two classrooms housing 108 students.

The principal further revealed that the 2 classroms that are available have also developed leakages.

"Since I assumed post as Principal of the School, the 2 classroms that are available have been leaking for the past 3 years."

She expressed appreciation to the Ghana Gas and Ernest Owusu Bempah and his colleagues for their kindness and the entire company.

The Principal of the School was full of joy and appreciation and narrated how helpful and timely the donation is.