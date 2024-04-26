ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Celebrating 40years on the skin: Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II reflects on achievements

Regional News Zugraan Bawku Asigri Abugrago Azoka II paramount chief of Kusaug traditional area and president of Kusaug Council
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Zugraan Bawku Asigri Abugrago Azoka II paramount chief of Kusaug traditional area and president of Kusaug Council

In a momentous event at the Zugraan Palace in Bawku, the esteemed Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, adorned in his ceremonial attire, commemorated 40 years of leadership.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla, a prominent figure within the Kusaug community, officially launched the celebratory program, which is set to commence from April 24, 2024, to July 13, 2024 at the Royal Palace.

Ascending to the revered position of the golden skin on April 24, 1984, as Anicheema Abugrago Azoka II, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II succeeded his father, Naba Azoka II, continuing a legacy of leadership within the Kusaug traditional area.

Reflecting on his tenure, Zugraana Azoka II acknowledged the notable achievements made during his reign, including advancements in agriculture, education, and social development. However, he did not shy away from addressing challenges, particularly the outbreak of violent conflicts and contentious chieftaincy litigations within his jurisdiction. Notably, he highlighted the 2003 Supreme Court case, ruled in his favor, as a significant victory.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla expressed concern over the persistent violence witnessed throughout the years, condemning those engaged in armed conflict as violators of Ghanaian law. He called for concerted efforts from stakeholders to prioritize peace initiatives for the betterment of Bawku and its inhabitants.

Paramount Chief Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III of Paga, the chairman of the occasion, reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law in addressing conflicts, emphasizing the need for peace to foster development within the region.

The 40th anniversary celebration of Zugraan attracted hundreds of individuals from the Kusaug community, both locally and internally. Notably, administrative municipal and district chief executives, as well as Members of Parliament from the six constituencies, were present at the launch, underlining the significance of the event in the collective consciousness of the region.

Atubugri Simon Atule
Atubugri Simon Atule

Upper East Regional Correspondent Page: AtubugriSimonAtule

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant Akufo-Addo commissions Phase II of Kaleo solar power plant

3 hours ago

NDC panics over Bawumias visit to Pope Francis NDC panics over Bawumia’s visit to Pope Francis

3 hours ago

EC blasts Mahama over false claims on recruitment of Returning Officers EC blasts Mahama over “false” claims on recruitment of Returning Officers

3 hours ago

Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp PresteaBogoso Mines Lands Minister gives ultimatum to Future Global Resources to revamp Prestea/Bogo...

3 hours ago

Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa Wa Naa appeals to Akufo-Addo to audit state lands in Wa

3 hours ago

Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumias driver mate analogy – Miracles Aboagye Prof Opoku-Agyemang misunderstood Bawumia’s ‘driver mate’ analogy – Miracles Abo...

3 hours ago

EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill EU confident Ghana will not sign Anti-LGBTQI Bill

3 hours ago

Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders Suspend implementation of Planting for Food and Jobs for 2024 - Stakeholders

3 hours ago

Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as new MCE nominee Tema West Municipal Assembly gets Ghana's First Female Aircraft Marshaller as ne...

3 hours ago

Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG Dumsor is affecting us double, release timetable – Disability Federation to ECG

Just in....
body-container-line