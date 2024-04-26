Celebrating 40years on the skin: Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II reflects on achievements

In a momentous event at the Zugraan Palace in Bawku, the esteemed Zugraan Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, adorned in his ceremonial attire, commemorated 40 years of leadership.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla, a prominent figure within the Kusaug community, officially launched the celebratory program, which is set to commence from April 24, 2024, to July 13, 2024 at the Royal Palace.

Ascending to the revered position of the golden skin on April 24, 1984, as Anicheema Abugrago Azoka II, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II succeeded his father, Naba Azoka II, continuing a legacy of leadership within the Kusaug traditional area.

Reflecting on his tenure, Zugraana Azoka II acknowledged the notable achievements made during his reign, including advancements in agriculture, education, and social development. However, he did not shy away from addressing challenges, particularly the outbreak of violent conflicts and contentious chieftaincy litigations within his jurisdiction. Notably, he highlighted the 2003 Supreme Court case, ruled in his favor, as a significant victory.

Dr. Joseph Ayembilla expressed concern over the persistent violence witnessed throughout the years, condemning those engaged in armed conflict as violators of Ghanaian law. He called for concerted efforts from stakeholders to prioritize peace initiatives for the betterment of Bawku and its inhabitants.

Paramount Chief Pe Detundini Adiali Ayagitam III of Paga, the chairman of the occasion, reiterated the importance of upholding the rule of law in addressing conflicts, emphasizing the need for peace to foster development within the region.

The 40th anniversary celebration of Zugraan attracted hundreds of individuals from the Kusaug community, both locally and internally. Notably, administrative municipal and district chief executives, as well as Members of Parliament from the six constituencies, were present at the launch, underlining the significance of the event in the collective consciousness of the region.