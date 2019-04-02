Make Us Part Of Liquidating Committee – Menzgold Customers To EOCO

Aggrieved customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold Ghana Limited are pushing for authorities to include their leading members on the committee charged to liquidate the assets of the company.

The customers whose funds have been locked up with the firm since September 2018 organized a huge demonstration at the head office of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra today where they tabled some of their demands to them.

According to the aggrieved customers, they want EOCO to make the account of Menzgold as well as that of Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) public for everyone to see as they continued the liquidation process to retrieve the money to settle them.

Not only that, but they are also demanding to be made part of the committee in charge of the liquidation of the properties of NAM1.

Speaking to Class FM on the sidelines of the demonstration today, a member of the aggrieved customers indicated that they are making those demands to ensure that nobody play tricks behind the doors.

“There should be a public publication. If there will not be a public hearing then a public publication on the assets including the private jet and the properties. We need all the publications. We need to know before if there will be any action of liquidation, they will start. We need to know. We can’t be deceived. There are only a few things that will be presented to the attorney general. We need to know the things that they have in their custody that will lead to us retrieving our money“.

He continued “It is a key factor to us retrieving our money because we are here in Ghana, they can choose to hide some of the things and keep it for themselves. They can choose to sell some of the things at a cheaper cost to themselves but when we know of the assets and we know the value, then we can tell the value of the money that can be generated from them”.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the coalition of aggrieved Menzgold customers, Timothy Binob has stressed that they will not give up on their protest.

He noted that they are going to keep piling pressure on the government and the relevant institutions until they are all sorted out.