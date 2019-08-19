NAM1 Says Even Jesus Was Persecuted

The Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1 is not perturbed by the allegation of fraud against him.

Mr. Appiah Mensah said he believes the end will justify the means.

He said this when he responded to a question at a press conference on how he felt about the fraud allegations against him.

“I am a believer and even Jesus Christ had his fair share of persecution so it is okay. I seek the approval of God and not that of men.”

“For my conduct, the fruit is what will determine the tree. My eye is focused on the ball and I am determined to kick it into the net.”

The Menzgold CEO also defended his customers accused of being too greedy and fell for unreasonable promises.

“They were not greedy at all so I do not subscribe to that,” Mr. Appiah Mensah remarked briefly.

Mr. Appiah Mensah has been slapped with 13 counts of defrauding by false pretences, money laundering, abetment and carrying on deposit-taking business without licence contrary to Section 6 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

Mr. Appiah Mensah has been accused of defrauding 16,000 customers of about GHc1.68 billion. NAM1 begs gov't to unfreeze his accounts

NAM1 at the press conference called on the government to unfreeze his account and that of Menzgold to enable him settle debts he owed his customers.

He urged the government “to unfreeze our Companies and my personal bank accounts and assets for us to utilise these as vehicles to get productive in order to meet our liabilities, owed to our customers and some business associates in our bid to resolve our liabilities immediately.”

As of now, Brew Marketing Consult, Menzgold and I cannot credit or debit any bank account in Ghana. This is why it is highly imperative to consider this kind request, as I believe, government shares in our resolve and would do all that which is needful in our quest to satisfy the populace, who are our customers.” Help us retrieve our $39m from Dubai firm – NAM1 to gov't

He also said the ability of his firm to settle debts owed his customers is among other things dependent on government's willingness to help the company retrieve some $39 million debt owed him by a Dubai company, Royal Horizon.

“We respectfully pray the Ghanaian authorities to cooperate with us to achieve the following; to assist us to make a full recovery of the amount owed Menzgold by Horizon Royal Diamond in Dubai. As an act of good faith, we are willing to engage the Attorney General's office on the best possible way for them to aid Menzgold by employing international law and diplomatic relations to ensure we achieve this objective”.

