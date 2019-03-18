WordDigest: More Compensations In Waiting

“When Rachel saw that she wasn’t having any children for Jacob, she became jealous of her sister. She pleaded with Jacob, “Give me children, or I’ll die.” [Genesis 30:1] NLT

The story of ten bridesmaids on a mission comes into mind. These ten women were to meet the bridegroom.

Five out of the ten brought extra oil in addition to what was in their lamps while the other half had lamps but forgot to bring oil. They waited for the bridegroom for several hours.

When the bridegroom was set to arrive, one half of the bridesmaids with only lamps have to search for an oil. Meanwhile the other half with lamps and additional oil trimmed their lamps and met the bridegroom.

When it seems we have been waiting for too long, know that God is just about to speak, so wait for Him.

Today's text is telling us Rachel’s desperation did not only led her to pray but also give her maid Bilhah to Jacob as a substitute wife before God answered her prayer by giving her Joseph.

What's the point? There are more compensations in waiting upon God than we can imagine. It may seem slow but with continuous trust and faith wait for it. For every miracle has an arrival date.

God makes all things beautiful in His time.

Prayer: Holy Spirit, let your glory fall on me now in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

