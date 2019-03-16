One In A Quadrillion Woman.

Her image signifies a precious and priceless generational city shield.

Being with her for just a second is like a lifetime glamorous event.

Her exposure consistently reveals a potent of an irresistible godly soothing atmosphere.

Her beaming facial orientation rings attractively, reflects like an ever-lightening city and installs a memory of joy and hope in the hearts of all.

She has an endless fountain of humility and patience, where all the people in the vineyard drink from.

She heeds exuberantly and briskly to the Handwriting of God with an ever joyful and wise orientation.

When life presents its flattery lofty accolade to her, she resiliently refers to the wise written words of her Maker, gather her momentum and strives farther in life.

Her mouth is full of spiritual healing, where downhearted and traumatized souls originate their courage and get fully empowered whenever they join company with her.

She's one in a quadrillion; highly rooted in an indestructible faith and bedrock of wisdom.

Her family, the vineyard and the world at large always tweet and sing with harmonious and ever gleeful hearts whenever she turns over a new page of her life, or opens up a new celebrative event of her life.

By: Theophilus Quaicoe

+233501543858