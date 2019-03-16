Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: "there Will Be Uprising After 2020 If Things Don’t Change" -Duncan-Wil...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
Opinion | Mar 16, 2019

One In A Quadrillion Woman.

She has an endless fountain of humility and patience, where all the people in the vineyard drink from.
By Theophilus Quaicoe
One In A Quadrillion Woman.

Her image signifies a precious and priceless generational city shield.

Being with her for just a second is like a lifetime glamorous event.

Her exposure consistently reveals a potent of an irresistible godly soothing atmosphere.

Her beaming facial orientation rings attractively, reflects like an ever-lightening city and installs a memory of joy and hope in the hearts of all.

She has an endless fountain of humility and patience, where all the people in the vineyard drink from.

She heeds exuberantly and briskly to the Handwriting of God with an ever joyful and wise orientation.

When life presents its flattery lofty accolade to her, she resiliently refers to the wise written words of her Maker, gather her momentum and strives farther in life.

Her mouth is full of spiritual healing, where downhearted and traumatized souls originate their courage and get fully empowered whenever they join company with her.

She's one in a quadrillion; highly rooted in an indestructible faith and bedrock of wisdom.

Her family, the vineyard and the world at large always tweet and sing with harmonious and ever gleeful hearts whenever she turns over a new page of her life, or opens up a new celebrative event of her life.

By: Theophilus Quaicoe
+233501543858

Theophilus Quaicoe
Theophilus Quaicoe, © 2019

I am a final year student of Social Work, KNUST - Ghana.
I am a young innovative writer, activist, resilient change agent, social justice pursuer and currently the project coordinator for Library Impact Project, Ghana.
Email Address: [email protected]
WhatsApp/Phone Call: +233501

Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."

Reproduction is authorised provided the author's permission is granted.

More from Author (7)

View More

Feature Article
Powered By Modern Ghana
Nana Akufo Addo Must Not Accept US Government’s Help In Solving Vigilantism Threat In Ghana
Calm Down Nigerians, It’s Only Four Years!
3 Key Things You Probably Never Knew About The World Wide Web
Djokoto's Diary: Civic dialogue would help foster Ghanaian unity.
TOP STORIES

Dumsor Caused By Transmission Challenges, Not Generation Fau...

7 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's Spiritual Advisor Owusu Bempah Invited By Polic...

8 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

Theophilus Quaicoe
body-container-line