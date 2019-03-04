Where Is Your Dignity And What Is Your Moral Right?

GABBY OTCHERE DARKO

I will not beat about the bush in presenting this issue because we must voice out against "sinners" in our party and government. One can easily tell how Gabby Otchere Darko, cousin to the President and a staunch member of the NPP wields so much power in H.E Nana Addo's government today, even though, we are yet to hear of his official appointment.

Right from the very moment the NPP assumed power, Gabby has been engaged in a series of events which do not only seek to bring the image of the party and government down but also disgraces them. One of such cases is the popular "Boakye Agyarko Ameri-Deal", in which he(Gabby) together with Bediatuo were left off the hook despite the negative roles they played. That we would surely visit soon.

Now, I hear Gabby is about starting a war against the Ace Investigative Journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, for a video he released about Galamsey not long ago. With the 10 questions Gabby may be wanting to ask Anas, could it be said that he is also involved in the yet to be released videos as rightly mentioned by Anas??

Much better, is Gabby by any means trying to play down the work of Anas as he is exposing the rot in the NPP's own backyard??

Again, is Gabby afraid that his corrupt practises which he does together with Bediatuo ( Nephew to the President cum Executive Secretary) may be brought to light by Anas??

Well, I'm tempted to think Gabby is trying to play a mind game by first neutralizing the grounds of whatever expose that is yet to hit the NPP Party and government. But come what may, the truth shall always prevail for the "sinners" to calculate their loses and how visionless they are in the process of nation building.

Until Gabby decides to be positively productive to his cousin's administration and governance, he will never have the dignity and moral right to chastise the work of others. Let him keep *MUTE*

Kwesi Asamoah