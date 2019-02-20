Government's Delivery Of 275 Ambulances Highly Commendable--Dr. Da Costa

A well-known Public Health lecturer at the University of West London, Dr Aboagye Da Costa has commended the government for unveiling the 275 Mercedes Benz Ambulances to be distributed to all constituencies in the country.

Speaking exclusively to MyNewsGh, Dr. Da Costa noted that the ambulances will help to save many lives and add to the almost 55 Ambulances serving around 30 million Ghanaians thus addressing the deficit.

The Ambulances which were unveiled at the Silver Star Auto Limited are fitted with modern equipment and built to suit Ghana’s terrain according to the Minister of Health.

The provision of the Ambulances is in fulfilment of the President’s December 2018 promise to provide Ambulances to all the 275 constituencies to address the country’s ambulance deficit in the health sector.

According to Dr Da Costa, the ambulance service plays a vital role in saving lives and since its primary purpose is to transport the sick or injured people from emergency scenes to the hospitals, Ghanaians especially those living in rural districts are set to benefit from the service impacts of these additional 275 ambulances.

He further indicated the need to train more paramedics with first-aid skills in order to deal with cardiac arrests, profuse bleeding, road accidents, crush and fall injuries, and much more.

Recognising that Ghanaians can avoid emergency situations by being careful in their actions and by frequently having medical check-ups, Dr DaCosta argued that we cannot fully control our lives so accidents may still happen but in cases that immediate medical assistance is highly needed, we can rely on those who offer ambulance services.

In praising the government, Dr DaCosta also appealed to caretakers of the ambulances to have a good maintenance culture.