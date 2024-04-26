ModernGhana logo
NPP PC commiserate with chiefs of Nkoranza Traditional Area over demise of Omanhemaa

By Eric Nana Boateng || Contributor
1 HOUR AGO

About a month ago, the traditional council of Nkoranza announced the sorrowful passing of the Omanhemaa of Nkoranza.

A one-week observation in remembrance of the late Queen Mother was scheduled for Monday, April 22, 2024.

On the early morning of Monday, the 22nd, a grand and colorful gathering took place at Gyeduakrase in Nkoranzafie for a Mass service conducted by the Anglican Church of Nkoranza in honor of the late Nana Adutwumwaa Dudaa Kani.

The event saw the presence of Nananom (traditional rulers) of the Nkoranza Traditional Area, local council of churches, institutions, and residents of Nkoranza.

Mad. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong and her delegation expressed condolences to the Nkoranza Nananom over the loss of Queen Mother Nana Dudaa Kani.

An amount of GHS25,000, 100 cartons of bottled water, 100 cartons of assorted drinks, foreign and local gin, and several other items were donated in support of the one-week observation of the late Queen Mother.

Notable figures in attendance included Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the Parliamentary candidate of Nkoranza South NPP, affectionately known as Obaanoa, Hon. Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, Minister of Local Government And Rural Development, who also serves as the MP for Techiman South, Hon. Adu Gyan, Bono East Regional Minister, Hon. Ibrahim Bukari Baba, Regional Chairman of the NPP and other regional executives, former MP for Nkoranza South and Deputy Minister of Energy and Education Hon. Kwame Ampofo Twumasi, Municipal and Metropolitan Chief Executives (MMCEs), parliamentary candidates in the region, Clement Owusu Agyei, Constituency Chairman and Executives, and numerous party faithfuls.

