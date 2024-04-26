NPP Nkoranza South PC donates PA System to Nkoranza Technical Institute

Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, has generously donated a Public Address (PA) System valued at GH¢100,000.00 to the Nkoranza Technical Institute (NTI).

This significant donation was prompted by a request from the Students' Representative Council (SRC) several months ago.

In a ceremony held in the institute's auditorium, Mrs. Oppong and her team officially presented the PA system to the SRC and school authorities. The Principal graciously accepted the system on behalf of the school, expressing profound gratitude for the generous gesture.

In her address to the faculty and students, Mrs. Oppong urged the teaching staff to strive for excellence and encouraged students to prioritize their studies to propel NTI to national acclaim. She emphasized the invaluable gift of education and vocational training, reaffirming the NPP government's commitment to ensuring universal access to secondary education.

Affectionately known as Obaa Noaa, Mrs. Oppong shared the underlying motivation for the donation. Prompted by the Head Girl's plea for support during menstruation, Mrs. Oppong's thoughtful strategy involves utilizing the PA system for both entertainment purposes and renting it out to generate funds. These proceeds will be directed towards a monthly provision of sanitary pads for female students, addressing a critical need while supporting the institute's other initiatives.

She encouraged the school authorities to leverage the PA system not only for entertainment but also as a revenue-generating asset to support female students. This sustainable approach aims to address the menstrual hygiene needs of students while bolstering the institute's financial resources for broader support initiatives.