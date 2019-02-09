Fund Raising Dinner For National Cathedral In The Midst Of Violence In Ghana-Stranek

Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-AFRICA) wishes to remind the Clergy on this day, 8th February 2019- where funds are being raised for the National Cathedral at the Museum of the Bible, 4th ST. SW. Washington DC 20024 at 6:00pm to call on H.E. Akuffo-Addo to speak on the bloody Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-election in these times of insecurity.

Ghanaians are living in fear because of recent violent happenings. Even though demonstration was embarked on yesterday to show their displeasure, H.E. Akuffo-Addo has not spoken.

We wish to state that the Basilica of Our Lady of Peace in Yamoussoukro, Cote D'Ivoire did not stop the coup d'etat in 1999. It also did not stop the tension in the 2010 election of Cote D'Ivoire.

Ghana is burning with the recent and unsavoury attacks on ordinary citizens during the Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-elections by hoodlums, thugs dressed in national security uniforms amid other issues of insecurity.

On this day of fundraising for the building of the national cathedral, we urge the clergy to call on H.E. the President to speak on the bloody Ayawaso-West Wuogon by-elections when he takes his turn to speak as guest of honour.

Ghana can equally be like Cote D'Ivoire even when our "basilica" is built, if we do not take lessons from our neighbouring country.

We are all involved in building our motherland Ghana.

Signed.

Nii TetteyTetteh

Executive Director

+233 559 042 914