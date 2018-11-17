The author has authored 375 publications on Modern Ghana. Author's column: EbenezerZor
WordDigest: Awaiting God's Glory (2) Faith As A Mindset
"Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)"
[Hebrews 10:23]
KJV
We are continuing the new series on 'Awaiting God's glory'.
Awaiting God's glory means believing in His provisions for our lives according to His timings.
And in between time there would be challenges ahead of the victory.
Notwithstanding, we have to wait for that crown as a reward with unwavering faith in God.
How do we wait? Faith is the key. Having faith should be a mindset not an occasionally something.
Yes, things are not happening in your favor. But still God has a plan. And faith can bring God's plan alive.
Let faith in God through Christ speak and believe in things not seen but confident for the future.
It was faith in the Lord that David employed to overcome Goliath.
"Faith comes alive when one is conscious about who is with him or her" - Rev. EZ
Faith should be a mindset as we await God's glory.
Be inspired.
Prayer
Lord Jesus, give us strength to hold on to you, Amen.
✍Rev EZ
