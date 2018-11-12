Congratulations To Mr. Henry Nana Boahye (nana B), The New-Elected Iydu Vice Chairman

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Henry Nana Boakye was elected as the Vice Chairman of the International Young Democratic Union (IYDU) in Helsinki, Finland at the weekend.

Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, won the position from 13 other contestants at the IYDU's three-day congress held in the Finnish capital city from 8-11 November 2018.

The NPP was represented by Nana B, Mr Kwaku Ohene Djan (Osonoba), the outgoing IYDU Vice Chairman, as well as Mr Emmanuel Attafuah Danso, the Director of International Affairs. Also present at the conference was Mr Godfred Adduow Obeng, the Youth Organiser of NPP-Finland.

More than 120 organisations from all over the world were represented at the conference. The IYDU is the global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations, which are united by a common desire for greater freedom and less government control. The IYDU is the official youth network of the International Democrat Union (IDU) with a membership of over 120 organisations worldwide from more than 80 nations.

The IYDU Vice Chairman position was previously occupied by Mr Ohene Djan and Mr Sammy Awuku, who is the NPP National Organiser.

We at NPP-Finland heartily congratulate Nana B and are proud to associate with his victory.

The Communication Directorate

NPP-Finland