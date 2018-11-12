modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Diaspora News

Congratulations To Mr. Henry Nana Boahye (nana B), The New-Elected Iydu Vice Chairman

Ebenezer Johnson
Congratulations To Mr. Henry Nana Boahye (nana B), The New-Elected Iydu Vice Chairman

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Henry Nana Boakye was elected as the Vice Chairman of the International Young Democratic Union (IYDU) in Helsinki, Finland at the weekend.

Nana Boakye, popularly called Nana B, won the position from 13 other contestants at the IYDU's three-day congress held in the Finnish capital city from 8-11 November 2018.

The NPP was represented by Nana B, Mr Kwaku Ohene Djan (Osonoba), the outgoing IYDU Vice Chairman, as well as Mr Emmanuel Attafuah Danso, the Director of International Affairs. Also present at the conference was Mr Godfred Adduow Obeng, the Youth Organiser of NPP-Finland.

More than 120 organisations from all over the world were represented at the conference. The IYDU is the global alliance of centre-right political youth organisations, which are united by a common desire for greater freedom and less government control. The IYDU is the official youth network of the International Democrat Union (IDU) with a membership of over 120 organisations worldwide from more than 80 nations.

The IYDU Vice Chairman position was previously occupied by Mr Ohene Djan and Mr Sammy Awuku, who is the NPP National Organiser.

We at NPP-Finland heartily congratulate Nana B and are proud to associate with his victory.

The Communication Directorate
NPP-Finland

More Video Headlines
Gee Spot with MzGee
Gee Spot with MzGee
🇮🇩 Indonesia’s Palm Oil Curse | 101 East
🇮🇩 Indonesia’s Palm Oil Curse | 101 East
JoyNews Interactive (1-8-18)
JoyNews Interactive (1-8-18)
UN says over 25,000 people have fled Yemen fighting at Hodeida and more expected
UN says over 25,000 people have fled Yemen fighting at Hodeida and more expected
Electricity Supply - The Pulse on JoyNews (16-4-18)
Electricity Supply - The Pulse on JoyNews (16-4-18)
New Interest Rate Formula - Business Live on JoyNews (13-4-18)
New Interest Rate Formula - Business Live on JoyNews (13-4-18)
Citi TV live stream
Citi TV live stream
🇯🇵 Japan's Tattoo Outlaws | Witness
🇯🇵 Japan's Tattoo Outlaws | Witness

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1It may be stormy today but it won't rain forever never give up, Success is on the way coming

By: Richard Bempah Time quot-img-1
body-container-line