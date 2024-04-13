ModernGhana logo
Asanteman Europe Association set to hold mammoth festival in Germany

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Diaspora (Germany) Asanteman Europe Association set to hold mammoth festival in Germany
The Asanteman Europe Association, a non-profit organization representing Asantes in Europe, is gearing up to host a grand festival in Germany.

Scheduled to take place from September 13 to September 15, 2024, this eagerly awaited event promises to showcase the richness of Asante culture to the world.

The association officially launched the festival on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the Center for National Culture in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akyiaa Oyiakwan, a prominent member of the Association and the Queen Mother of Asante in Switzerland, expressed the association's readiness to promote Asante culture globally.

Named "Asante Europe Afahye, Dusedorf 2024," the festival aims to celebrate the vibrant and distinct identity of our community. It presents an opportunity for the association to share the richness of Asante culture with other European communities.

Nana Akyiaa Oyoakwan emphasized the significance of the Asanteman Europe Association, describing it as a beacon of hope for Asantes worldwide. She revealed that the association comprises 16 member Asante Associations spanning 12 countries across Europe.

These member unions are based in Belgium, the United Kingdom, Austria, Spain, Germany, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, and The Netherlands.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Honorable Simon Osei Mensah, who graced the occasion, commended the association for their efforts in preserving Asante culture in Europe. He encouraged them to ensure the promotion of rich Asante cuisine, highlighting its nutritional benefits for those residing in Europe.

Honorable Simon Osei Mensah pledged unwavering support from his office to the association, assuring them that his doors will always be open to members of the group.

