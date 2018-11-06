A Lost Sense Of History, Not All Are Idealogue; The Case Of EddieTarawali And Others!

In the revolution, the militants accede to certain strong principles, move by the directive of their leader, a cadre whose loyalty is tested, and whose physical and moral courage and understanding of the historical trajectory has been enhanced and enriched by years of struggle in such a way that he has that revolutionary principle to understand the mass predisposition and ability of the class enemies.

Moving forward, comrades, there are many characters who are wearing the jacket of arrogance and ignorance with a determination to destroy the institution that made them; one of such characters is Eddie Tarawali. Permit me the latitude to correct and properly rehabilitate this Assistant Justice Minister for Correction and Rehabilitation, Eddie Tarawali, ideologically. We need not the filthy and overcrowded South Beach Prison Compound to do such. All we need is a concentrated camp of consciousness toward the current trend which has been taken by Eddie Tarawali; so as to help the minister regain the lost ideological memory of his most recent role played in the history of the student community, particularly, his time with the Student Unification Party (SUP) then.

At the same time, those who led the militants in the struggle yesterday against the bankruptcy of the Ellenistic regime including the ruling clique are now leading NOT the militants this time, but are rather the henchmen of the rotten system which they opposed while in student leadership. It has even hit crescendo when these band of scheming opportunists have elected to pour scorn and condemn militants of the institution (SUP) that made them to get where they are today in the public and private sectors. One of such is Eddie Tarawali, the Assistant Justice Minster for Correction and Rehabilitation, who has turned into an ingrate and a squeaking sycophant nibbling at the crumbs feeding from the black crumbs thrown to him by his master. The history of this minister is still fresh at the University of Liberia (UL). On many occasions, why still in his right mind of consciousness, he was once seen revolutionarily attired in the regalia of the Revolutionary Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) and persistently agitated against some of the ills at the university and the nation at large. He joined deep-thinking ideologues of our Party to protest in the streets of Monrovia and on the campuses of the University of Liberia (UL). AT that time SUP was always right but now he is with state looters, SUP is no longer right. Yes, our memory is still fresh, we have not forgotten!

In addition, we have been victims not only of the pioneers’ children, disappointingly, we are also stunned and embittered preys of one of our kind including others who now control the government but have refused to summon up their grueling and arduous days at the University. It is of no surprise, many times in society, mostly in Africa, when those who stood for a cause are given the stage to expropriate their oppressors, they betray if not the struggle but the strugglers. In this act of betrayal, there will always be a generation of mnemonic.

This is a message to the comrades-in-arm: not all of the brothers are in the struggle for the transformation of the homeland. Some ride on the popular wave of resentment against the status quo not to alter the backward trajectory and put the country firmly on the path of transformation. They are exploiters and looters seeking any break to amass wealth at the expense of the ignorant masses. The minister, Eddie Tarawali is an opportunist, pitiful cannon folder and an extreme ingrate who is proudly celebrating thievery and banditry which has engulfed the CDC regime.

Notwithstanding, when I was flipping the pages of history, I came across the dastard hustling record of this Tarawali. History told me that this minister, under the mandate of the Student Unification Party (SUP) then booed and chased former Information Minister Lewis G. Brown out of the Capitol Hill campus of the University of Liberia where SUP then declared minister Brown a Personanongrata and banned him from entering the campuses of the University of Liberia under the mandate of SUP. Interestingly, when the same institution banned a mere City Mayor and declared the campuses of the university a “NO GO Zone” for him, this same minister, who is now comfortably seated in a temple of cesspool led group of thugs and paraded with this City Mayor on the Capitol Hill campus of the University of Liberia on July 26, 2018. Not only did he lead them, he also planted them at the office of our party (SUP). Those thugs were seen with knives and other weapons with a direct mandate to eliminate militants of SUP including its leaders. Interestingly, they were felt three times a day not from their personal pocket, but some of the ill-gotten funds quickly acquired through the means of pilfering. The behavior of this character is conveying nothing but an act of absurdity wrapped in carton of arrogance and ignorance that need not to go unnoticed without history recording it.

Comrades, this tells you that the minister was never a conscious liberator of the masses but a committed hustler who now feels he has arrived and we must no longer agitate against this rotten CDC regime even though there are early signs and symptoms of mass looting coupled with a creeping dictatorship and tyranny. Again, we are told that when people lost sense of history, they can never have sense of the future. To them, what matters most now is the present. The past is to itself as mere history. Yesterday, we were ideologues. Today, he refers to us as reactionaries. To him, the revolution is a circus of treachery. We are to see no evil, talk no evil, notice no evil, and condemn no evil. We must sing hallelujah in the face of wanton stagnation and economic deprivation. Such is nothing but a product of faulty thinking and a heatless demonstration of sycophancy and can only be accommodated by the biggest lavatory in the Borough of New Kru Town.

Fast forward, when the agenda of the regime is being supported by an opportunistic few, conscious revolutionary movements take not the back seat, but the frontline in providing the way forward for the masses. This has been the role of the unconquerable Revolutionary Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP) since 1970. Our generation is under mandate to uphold this tradition.

For people like Eddie Tarawali, the struggle MUST END but how can the struggle end when corruption has metamorphosed from ditching out bribe in brown envelops to looting containers; how can the struggle end when all of the presidential appointees including you Eddie Tarawali have not declared your assets in accordance with Part 10 Section 10.1 of 2014 CoC Law . Instead, you are buying and building private mansions/palaces around Monrovia

Yesterday, you and your supporters admired the khaki and the militancy but today you guys refer to us as dirty khaki wearing boys. The irony is, there are ministers in this same government who are still wearing khaki and displaying militancy even though they are ministers. Of recent, Ministers Eddie Tarawali, Emmanuel Johnson, Alvin Wesseh,etc were attired in khaki chanting battle cry and booing militants of SUP on the Capitol Hill Campus of the University of Liberia. In said situation, were they not dirty khaki wearing ministers also? The surrogates of this government including Eddie Tarawali must answer this question. If there is a dirty khaki wearing militants, then there is a dirty khaki wearing minister who parade with the president wherever he goes indecisively.

However, these are the same people who fought against the exploitative system during their days at the University of Liberia but have been induced and indoctrinated in capitalistic ideologies with youthful arrogance and ignorance. Our struggle for total transformation at the university and the masses in general reflects the crisis of the capitalist system which cannot offer any way forward for the masses. We will use our intellectual prowess as responsible barometers of consciousness to struggle for an inclusive and higher form of social order to redeem the masses of the people.

The likes of Eddie Tarawali and others are not the first neither the last group of pupil veterans of SUP who have acted in such egoistic manner. SUP has had veterans in government since the 70s; and their positions in government have not made them to fight the institution that made them; but they have always played their roles as veterans why the militants on campus play their role as leaders of the masses’ struggle. SUP has never been a friend to any regime; we agitate for social justice and academic freedom not for state looters and oppressors of the masses but for the hunger perishing masses that are still living in a state of perpetual penury and beggary. We remain uncompromising to the masses’ liberation struggle, not even a little rascal and squeaking nodding sycophant like Eddie Tarawali who is in a state of cynicism can thwart the massescratic agenda of the Revolutionary Vanguard student Unification Party (SUP).

Henceforth, this is a holy call for the proper correction and rehabilitation, a revolutionary lesson for the consumption of Minister Eddide Tarawali. We believe that the minister has emotionally lost his orientational revolutionary consciousness and has thus degenerated into the senility of reaction. This so-called minister must transitioned from bootlicking where connection and opportunities have replaced prevailing realities that suppress the masses’ expectation.

Therefore, we will say it in a resounding tone that as long as those who were once oppressed tend to oppress the people, as long as there exist a rotten clique at the helm of political leadership in the homeland, as long there are vivid signs and symptoms of dictatorship and tyranny, the struggle will never END, Minister Tarawali. Let Minister Trawali be warned to remain in his tight corner of opportunism and sycophancy because he and his likes are too unsophisticated to undermine the progressive nature of the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP).

About the Author

S. Ephraim T. Nyumah is a senior student at the University of Liberia (UL), reading Economics and Demography, Secretary General on the Bureau of

Press, propaganda, Research and Guidance, the Vanguard Student Unification Party (SUP), UL

He can be reached @

