When the Liberated Oppressed Become the Oppressors; Wrongs become Rights and Evils become Justifiable: The Case of the CDC and its Rotten Elements!  

Comrades and compeers, when ideological debate arises, we seek to logically entail that you possess multiplicity of ideas to guide your thoughts and actions as a true upholder of the masses’ struggle; this in itself presents your uncompromising posture to resist the temptation of rotten capitalists who only outmost interest is to perpetually keep the oppressed class in an endless state of penury and beggary.

Contrary to this expectation, some of the brothers who once claimed the conglomeration of these revolutionary characteristics and pretended to be defenders of the defenseless mass of our people have now become sycophantic bootlickers and carpetbaggers. They have traded their consciousness to satisfy their self-aggrandizement at the disadvantage of the poor masses that once trusted them as their leaders to redeem them from their class enemy. These comrades have not only compromised the conservative natures of REVOLUTION, they are now the oppressors of those who they once claimed to be their liberators. Those elements have become stooges of a regime that represents complete contradiction as per its manifesto “Pro Poor.”

Comrades, one of highly respected political and revolutionary figures in history, John Pickard succinctly stated in his dialectical materialism that “every society today consists of different contradictory elements joined together in one system, which makes it impossible for any society, any country, to remain stable or unchanged.” And we are trained to identify and correct such contradictions, and also get to the bottom of the changes that we gracefully want our people to experience. Acting on this basis principle as propended by Pinckard and as ideological militants of the indomitable Vanguard Student Unification Party SUP), we are therefore under revolutionary mandate as per our ideology and philosophy of Massescracy to identify these emerging countless contradictions within our society and subsequently work with the masses to realize their hope and aspiration; when this done, the masses themselves will rise and demand for their own change.

Yesterday, those elements who were the leading campaigners for social justice and crusaders for an egalitarian society have been indulged in cowardice and have become spineless caricature and docile pawn in the market place of ideas. They invoke morality as the driving force and justification for their policies and priorities. Just as they do not have clear understanding about revolution, in like manner, they have also forgotten the true meaning of MORALITY.

In his famous polemic on the nature of morality and its place in human society, Trotsky argues that “morality is relative to each society, to each epoch, and is above all, relative to the interests of the different social classes. True morality should defend the interests of humanity itself, represented by the working class, and cannot be an absolute idea. Each situation must be analyzed on its own merit. For example, if violence is used by a group as a way to defend the interests of the masses as a whole and wave the flag for the greater good then it is justifiable.” Comrades, that is exactly what is unfolding at the moment They class oppressors of the masses have chosen to join evil forces with looters and rotten elements of reaction , whom have embarked on mass looting state’s treasury for their self-enrichment, sycophancy and immorality has become the other of the day. In contrast to Trotsky idea, they seek to defend criminals and modern fascist, and at the end claim to be agents of morality; what a huge contradictions.

Yesterday, they checkmated the works of past regime, but today they refer to critical voices as ENEMY OF THE STATE. Now that we know the prevailing factors that drove them to enfranchising their politically driven motives, we are waiting at the barricade to remind them of their pasts, and capitalize on their presents to reveal their evil natures to the masses. We cannot, under our generation accept the early demise of democracy by the growing monster in Weah and his looting elite who are on a mass looting mission; young patriots of ideological minds must rise and defend the common interest of the downtrodden masses.

The attitudes of those deceitful elements are similar to all dictators and looters that ever existed before them, but history told us that those elements end not at the peak but at the feet of the oppressed masses. This has gotten us to further echo the famous proverbs; “POWER HAS THE PROPENSITY TO CORRUPT HUMANITY.” The moribund True Whig Party that rigged the system and gave democracy its opposite name for decades met it political death through anger of a resolved masses; an illiterate dictator who though guns could save him also ended at the feet of the resilient masses; we also need to remind them that a man whose wife is now deputy pilot ruthless capitalist cliché once used the gun to after student activists and critical minded Liberians but he is now resting behind a rust iron bar in Great Britain. We have witnessed the rise and fall of many dictators and tyrants and throughout our revolutionary reading of the world’s events, history remains the best teacher and those that refuse to learn its lesson always become victims of political stubbornness. It has very obvious that since the emergence of the CDC regime the expectations of the poor masses have withered in thin air, and what was predicted by critics has become fulfillment of prophecy.

The leaders of the petit-revolutionary movement, in this case of the Coalition for Democratic Change, have failed to offer a credible and substantive alternative to the masses’ problems. They do not mobilize seriously to address the basis needs of the people and have failed to build a political alternative, that is, a genuine emancipation strategy. Looting and corruption have been patronized by this regime while transparency and accountability remain a taboo. Injustices and infringement on critical voices are applauded by blind loyalists, journalist can’t no longer speak out freely without been attack directly or indirectly by the elements of the regime. In this context, a huge vacuum has been created on the political front and because comrades have traded their conscious to meet the demand of their stomach , we have decided to take the frontline to point out those contradictions as early signs and symptoms of dictatorship and tyranny become glaring under the ex-soccer legend and parody-evangelist Weah

Their expectation is to see us sit in cowardice and watch our country fall prey to opportunist, indeed they are dabbing in sophistry. They spew falsehood about us and claim to be “masses’ redeemer”, but history has its own ways of recording your contribution to society. Conscious ideologues of the Student Unification Party SUP) have decided to stay on the positive arm of the account; that is the side of the oppressed masses. Ideologically, it is binding upon us to identify contradictions and formulate tangible recommendations in the interest of the state.

We are under massescratic mandate to explain all this patiently. While we engage and engage as well as the radical or compare and compliance approach, we are asking you – the students and youth to remember that some of those elements who are parading in green and white on the campuses of the University of Liberia are direct agents of the looting regime, they have lost consciousness, and no longer represent your interest. They are round peg in a square hole; all that is on their mind is to aid elements of the regime in amassing wealth at the masses’ expense.

Struggle or Perish, there is no third way!!!

About the author

Ernest S. Barkpalah is an Ideological Stalwart of the Student Unification Party SUP, a student of the William R. Tolbert College of Agriculture and Forestry, University of Liberia. An emerging Agronomist

He can be reached via email: [email protected] or

numbers: +231776549287/+231886833887.