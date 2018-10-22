KNUST Chaos: Education Ministry Appeals For Calm

The Ministry of Education has appealed for calm as it take steps to resolve the ongoing impasse between authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, (KNUST) and irate students.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications said, the Ministry of Education has dispatched a delegation to intervene in the ongoing impasse.

The delegation led by the Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh will meet the feuding factions on the university campus Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 10am in an attempt to resolve the ongoing crisis.

The intervention comes after students went on rampage Monday morning, destroying school property in a violent protest.

The students boycotted classes and poured on the streets of campus protesting alleged brutalities meted out to their colleagues who were arrested at the University Hall last Friday and later granted bail.

The angry students burnt the official vehicle of the Dean of Students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office. At least one student was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital.

The statement by the Ministry of Education said it has “noted with concern developments on the campus of the KNUST in Kumasi, particularly with regard to bodily injuries and the detention of some students, as well as the destruction of public property.”

Reacting to the developments, the public relations officer of the school Kwame Yeboah said the authorities of the school have not lost control of affairs at the school as is being suggested by some Ghanaians.

“The school authorities have not lost control of students. Not at all. Before Friday, everything was just fine. Just this morning, I received a message from someone telling me the school authorities will see FIRE. The one who sent the message is in the US and he sent me the text message just this morning. The drums have been given back to the students. There was an individual who brought the drums to the students and was arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, the military has reported been dispatched to the campus to restore order.