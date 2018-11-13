KNUST Gets Fresh Governing Council

A new Governing Council for the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has been constituted and new members sworn into office.

This was after a meeting of the school’s interim governing council today, Tuesday.

The previous KNUST governing council was dissolved after management-student tensions culminated in violent protests and the school was shut down.

The government constituted an interim University council after it closed down the school.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had been leading efforts to ensure the university reconstituted its Governing Council.