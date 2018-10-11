John Mahama Suffers “Short Memory”--Why Am I Not Surprised?

Sometimes, it becomes an insufferable consequence of foolhardiness to make unguarded statements that serve to indict oneself of the same malignance hitherto tagged with as “incompetent Mahama”. I am not so surprised that the same person, who would have led a rather comfortable life in the serenity of his uncountable money more appropriately looted from the coffers of Ghana when he was President, as widely alleged, would switch into street vandalism mode to throw confused jabs into the air with the hope of landing some on Mahamoudu Bawumia, an opponent who really does not exist in the arena of John Mahama’s fights.

I am not surprised; but I am! In the bamboozling effect of this confused agenda set down by a confused team, which John Mahama has been advised on numerous occasions to abort, he seems to be making disparaging statements that only confirm that he is suffering the same ailment that he had diagnosed Ghanaians with during his incompetent years as an incompetent President. With this brief introduction, let me put forth my overture to, at least, salvage the beauty of his spirit when he is not doing politics. However, before that, let me remind him of what he had soon forgotten, “ya wi nnam aka dompe”, to wit, “we have chewed all the meat remaining bones”. That was a clear admission of the thievery of his NDC administration.

John Dramani Mahama, Sir, I am putting you on notice that there is yet another book that is going to chronicle the (mis)achievements of your administration, step by step. You see, before you claim that NPP is intolerant, be reminded that your security agencies arrested several head teachers of schools because you saw that the presence of then opposition NPP leaders on the various campuses to evaluate situations devoid of campaign rhetoric was a threat to your rigging plans to maintain power in 2016. Same happened before 2012, too. The firing of the headmaster, recently, where Akampa went running his mouth like diarrhea was a matter of course.

Let us set this one aside, but have you soon forgotten about the schools that did not have furniture, especially in your hometown and its environs? Have you soon forgotten that it had to take the intervention of competent Bawumia to have the children finally sit on chairs instead of stones and learn on tables instead of bare ground? Have you soon forgotten the uncountable number of schools under the trees that you neglected which we soon cleared majority of in less than two years under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo? Haba, Mr former President! By the way, NDC ingnorami cannot tell the difference between former and formal. You should encourage them to go to school now that we have Free Quality Education in the form of Free SHS. Bravo, Nana Akufo-Addo………

Oh, yes, you insulted Ghanaians by saying we have short memories. You see, it seems you, also, do, after all Bole is in Ghana, and you are Ghanaian…or? Fine!

Remember what you did to me when I launched my first book, “59 Years to nowhere and Counting…the Future is Now”? Oh sorry oo, maybe not, short memory syndrome! Remember what you did to me when I alleged that that which you harboured between your legs was causing more damage than the incompetence of your administration?

You locked me up at BNI.

In fact you must have asked the NDC BNI dogs to kill me by poisoning me slowly because their behaviour and the near forceful attempts to feed me did not yield any results. I was stubborn and tenacious, even as they offered to buy Chinese food for my enjoyment from a famous restaurant in Accra; but I was smarter than them, going on hunger strike all the while I was there.

You remember Emmanuel Owusu of the BNI, who effected my arrest at the airport, and Akon who headed your dogged bare-fanged attack on my rights? Well, since you have a short memory like the rest of us, let me remind you that they are the incompetent terrorists of the BNI who drooled at the thought of feasting on a new victim. I only remember them now because I wrote about this incident in a novel titled, “59 Dark Hours….A #FreeSpeechCampaign”. You should read it, you’ll never be the same again!

Anyway, let me remind you, also, that your administration had blocked the employment of Ghanaians on several occasions, and when you were Vice-President, Extra-Terrestrial Mensah (ET Mensah) announced that your government had totally cancelled employment!

But, seriously, how did you not feel ashamed talking to nurses about predicaments that only came about due to the incompetent decisions you incompetently took under your incompetent administration, which the Akufo-Addo government has resolved a great majority of. You did not pay nurses, Akufo-Addo did. He paid arrears and hired thousands more. I am sure you know that, come on, Mr Ex-President, haba you can’t tell me that you do not know. At least those who know, know!

That thief, Sylvesyter Mensah, run down NHIA, and you did not do anything about it. In fact, you protected him, and today he is a pain in your ass, oops sorry, neck, contesting the NDC flagbearship. Mini, ohe en kpano lo?

Let me leave it there so that I do not inadvertently divulge some information that I am embroidering into my new book.

Mr 44% ex-President, John Mahama, be careful how you run your mouth! Ayooooo!!!