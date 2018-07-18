WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (65) Look For God's Mercy

"Keep yourselves in the love of God, looking for the mercy of our Lord Jesus Christ unto eternal life"

[ Jude 1:21]

NKJV

We will discuss the penultimate piece on the series "When things turned around".

From the scripture, Jude a brother of James and a bondservant to Jesus Christ expressed his thoughts.

He charged followers of Christ Jesus then, to love God, look for God's mercy despite all odds.

Sometimes it appears disturbing when things turn otherwise.

When it happens like that, love and seek for God's mercy.

When the tables turn in your favor, continue loving and seeking for God's mercy.

Be steadfast in the Lord.

Prayer

O God, give us strength to love you more in Jesus' name, Amen.

