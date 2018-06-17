Happy Father's Day To The President, Father For All

Attafuah Writes

On the occasion of this day, we celebrate you as Father of our great nation. 18 months ago, our citizenry through their democratic franchise endorsed you to lead our nation out of it's slump. Since then, you have not failed to roll out far reaching policies and programs to impact the entirety of our body polity.

Your social interventions are significant, winning public and international acclaim. It's beffiting therefore that we celebrate you and wish you a Happy Father's Day!

On behalf of all and sundry, we acknowledge and salute you, we also wish you well as you put your own hands to the plow to secure our nation a better fortune.

Emmanuel Attafuah Danso, Acting Director of International Affairs