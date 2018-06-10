Communities In Bawku West District Receive Free Health Screening

The Haven of Love Children Foundation, a Christian charity organisation working to provide quality livelihoods to the communities has offered free health screening support to some communities in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The organisation, which seeks to provide the health needs of people, screened about 10 communities including Teshie, Zebilla, sapelga among others with funding from the Mr Paul Aboagye Mensah and family foundation and friends from the Diaspora including Canada, USA, England and Saudi Arabia.

A team of doctors drawn from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Pentecost Central Hospital at the weekend conducted the screening on hypertension, blood pressure, blood sugar, and general urine test for children at some selected communities near the district capital Zebilla.

The screening targeted about 700 people including teenage mothers, children, the aged among others.

Dr Abiboye Yifieyeh, Paediatric Surgeon and the team leader from the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital, said the screening was to identify certain chronic diseases in adults, especially hypertension and to counsel affected persons to go for further medical attention.

Dr Yifieyeh said because the area was a deprived one, the organisation was working to make available financial support to people who could not afford the cost of treatment.

He mentioned that the screening was to show the love of God to the people by providing them with the necessary health care.

Dr Yifieyeh urged the people to adopt healthy life styles and practice good hygiene and sanitation.

Mr Samuel Nana Bekai Djirackor, Chief Executive Officer for the organisation lauded the need to care for the needy and said it was on this note that the organisation took step to ensure that something was done to address the health problems of the people in the district.

Mr Djirackor said the love of God was about care and that the organisation was prepared to support people especially girls and the needy in society to have comfortable life.

Naba Suguru Victor Avuugi, Chief of the area commended the organisation for providing the health needs of the people and charged NGOs to emulate the gesture.

Naba Suguru Avuugi said this support would go a long way to address the health problems in the area since bad health conditions were the major problems affecting their livelihood.

GNA

By Jerry Azanduna, GNA